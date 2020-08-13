Jacqueline Fernandez Remembers Sridevi On Her 57th Birth Anniversary, See Post

August 13, 2020, marks the 57th birth anniversary of the veteran actor Sridevi who has had a glorious contribution to Indian cinema. Her die-hard fans and many members of the film fraternity have taken to their social media to remember the grace and talent of the late actor. Jacqueline Fernandez also paid tribute to the Mr. India actor.

Also Read: 'Welcome Back': Nadiadwala Announces 'Kick 2' With Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez pays tribute to Sridevi

Jacqueline took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful still of the late actor from the film English Vinglish. Sridevi can be seen as Shashi in the picture which was her character's name in the film. The Mom actor can be seen sporting a traditional saree and a simple plaited hairdo. The film which was helmed by Gauri Shinde was about a housewife on her quest to empower herself and prove her worth by learning English. The actor's impeccable performance was much appreciated by the critics and the fans alike in the movie. Jacqueline captioned the picture stating, 'Remember Sridevi'. Take a look at the picture shared by the Kick actor.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Says 'can’t Wait' As Makers Announce 'Kick 2' On Her Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor shares a lovely post for her mother

Apart from this, actor Janhvi Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with her late mother on the occasion of her birth anniversary. The Dhadak actor who made her Bollywood debut just a month after her mother’s untimely demise shared a monochrome adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram. In the picture, a happy Janhvi can be seen hugging her mother Sridevi in an endearing manner. Keeping the caption more short and appropriate, the Gunjan Saxena actor wrote, “I love you, Mumma.” Take a look at the beautiful post.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Wishes Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Birthday, Expresses How Much He Misses Her

Meanwhile, apart from her daughter Janhvi, Anushka Sharma also shared a heartwarming tribute to the Lamhe actor on her birth anniversary. The PK actor shared a video wherein she shared two pictures of the late actor. In one of the pictures, one can see a monochrome still of the Khuda Gawah actor from one of her films. Her mesmerizing expression is making the picture look like a visual delight. Anushka also shared a picture from an earlier photoshoot of the late actor. The Chandni actor can be seen donning a sleeveless purple gown which she had paired up with statement bracelets and earrings. The actor can be seen flashing her infectious smile in the picture. Take a look at the tweet.

"Remembering an icon and inspiration on her birth anniversary. Sridevi ma'am's contribution to cinema is unparalleled and her craft will live on forever in our hearts." - @AnushkaSharma via Instagram stories ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/OUgAfKvjas — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) August 13, 2020

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.