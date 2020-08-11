Kapil Sharma Wishes Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Birthday, Expresses How Much He Misses Her

Bollywood actor, Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 35th birthday today, that is August 11. Lots of birthday wishes and love poured in for the actor on social media from the film fraternity. Among those who wished Jacqueline, Kapil Sharma wrote that he is missing the birthday girl. Here's what this is about.

Kapil Sharma wishes Jacqueline on her birthday and says how much he misses her

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to wish birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez on her special day. He penned a sweet note for the star but also added in a typical Kapil fashion that it has been long since the two met and asked to go on a drive soon. To 'drive' his point home, he also added a picture of himself and Jacqueline in a car.

The caption reads, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the always smiling face @jacquelinef143 it’s been so long, let’s go for a long drive soon ðŸ˜œstay happy n healthy always ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ lots of love ðŸ¤—â€¬ #happybirthday #jacquilenefernandez".

Jacqueline Fernandez has been on Kapil Sharma's show quite a number of times. Her vivacious energy matched with Kapil's penchant for cracking the funniest of jokes seemed to have won hearts from the audience every time. The two are known to be good friends.

In other news, Jacqueline Fernandez said in an interview with PTI that she will celebrate her birthday virtually this year. She had no plans as such and only wished to connect with all her loved ones throughout the day. She also said how she was terribly missing her family and would want to spend some quality time with them.

But due to the current situation of lockdown, the actor would make it do over video calls. She also added that she hoped she would be able to hug her parents and siblings very soon.

Meanwhile, Bollywood poured in lovely birthday wishes for Jacqueline Fernandez. Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Manish Malhotra took to their Instagram story to wish her. Take a look:

Image credit: Kapil Sharma Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

