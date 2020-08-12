Jacqueline Fernandez Says 'can’t Wait' As Makers Announce 'Kick 2' On Her Birthday

As Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced Kick 2 on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, August 11, the actor in no time gushed to express excitement for the same. Warda Nadiadwala revealed that the script for Kick 2 was locked at 4 am on Tuesday and the film will star Salman Khan and Jacqueline in lead roles. Replying to Warda Nadiadwala's tweet, Jacqueline wrote, "Can't wait my Warduuu for Kickkkk 2."

Jacqueline says can't wait for 'Kick 2'

Warda also revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala has written an 'exceptional' role for Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie. Kick 2 will be a sequel to 2014's super hit film, Kick. The upcoming movie will be produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala. "Welcome back," wrote Warda in her tweet.

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! 💃🏻@Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon😎 Welcome Back! @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

About Kick

Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the 2014 film Kick churned massive numbers at the box office. Fans lauded Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry in the film. According to reports, Kick also broke the collection of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 and became the biggest box office spinner in 2014. The songs from the film like Jumme Ki Raat and Hangover hit the bullseye.

Salman Khan's wish for Jacqueline

As Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on August 11, her Kick co-star Salman Khan posted an adorable picture with her and wished her on her special day. Salman wished her all the happiness and wrote, "Happy bday Jacky." As seen in the photo, the duo poses for a portrait as they flash their wide smiles. Apart from Salman Khan, celebs like Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, among others also penned sweet wishes for the actor on her birthday.

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Shirish Kunder's directorial, Mrs. Serial Killer, alongside Manoj Bajpai. This year in January, Jacqueline announced her collaboration with Lakshya Raj Anand, for his upcoming film, Attack. The movie also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack reunites Jacqueline with her Race 2, Dishoom and Housefull 2 co-star, John.

