Jacqueline Fernandez Discloses One Of Her 'greatest Superpowers' In Life; Check It Out

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently quarantined at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, reportedly indulged in a live interaction with a spiritual leader on Instagram. The actor who is known for her impeccable charm, and fun-loving persona, opened up about her family and also revealed one of her greatest 'superpowers'. Read details.

Jacqueline reveals one of her greatest superpowers

As per reports, Jacqueline, amid the interaction, revealed that one of her greatest superpowers is that she grew up without having an ego. Highlighting different walks of life, Jacqueline Fernandez also exclaimed that her siblings and she never carried an ego, no matter where they travelled or what they became. The Kick actor further expressed that her parents always explained and inculcated in them that ego can cause trouble, and also can be the root of evil and sufferings.

Furthermore, in the same conversation, Fernandez reportedly also stated that she is very blessed as she has her parents who are very kind and compassionate. Talking about how she grew up and was raised in an environment where she was taught to do the right things, the A Flying Jatt actor said that she learned to perform good deeds, especially being kind to others.

Meanwhile, the actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her parents. Since Jacqueline is away from home during the lockdown, she expressed that she is missing her parents during the current quarantine phase. The Judwaa 2 actor also penned down a heartfelt message in the caption that read, "Miss you both so much.. can’t wait to see you when this is all over."

Jacqueline Fernandez recently also made headlines as she featured in Salman Khan's yet another single titled Tere Bina that has been receiving pouring love from fans. Tere Bina music video depicts Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez romancing each other in the remote areas of his Panvel farmhouse. From horse rides to car drives, candlelight dinner to swimming together, the visual shows how the duo are deeply falling in love with each other.

The Kick stars made the happy announcement of Tere Bina in a conversation, with Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa turning an anchor. “It was always there on my mind and thought of releasing it at this time,” Salman said. Meanwhile, Jacqueline shared how productions usually involve numerous people, but in this case, there were only four people. Bhaijaan then corrected his co-star that there were only three, including the director of photography since he was the producer and director himself.

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

