Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez are well-known names in the acting industry. Kiara Advani is among the best actors in the Bollywood industry today. Being from outside the industry, the actor has created a place of her own in Bollywood. Kiara Advani was last seen on the big-screen in Good Newwz (2019). Kiara is always appreciated for her beauty and her versatile acting skills. In addition, Kiara Advani is also well known for her fashion sense.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, entered the Bollywood industry with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin (2009), and hasn’t looked back since. Having given movies like Murder 2, Dishoom, Race 2 and more, Jacqueline has proved her versatility. Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix movie, Mrs Serial Killer. Along with having great acting skills, Jacqueline is also well-known for her fashion statements. Here is who out of the two actors wore the safari outfit better. Have a look for yourself-

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Stunning Selfies That Fans Should Check Out

Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez- Who wore the safari outfit better?

Kiara Advani is seen wearing a crème colour full-sleeves, full-length, deep V-neck, safari jumpsuit. She has worn a crème colour cap and black sunglasses. Kiara has left her straight hair open and has carried a multi-coloured shoulder bag. Kiara Advani has applied nude makeup. Kiara is standing in a field full of long grass. The giraffe in the background makes for a memorable safari trip.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Thanks A Fan On Instagram For Creating Animated Clip Of Her Characters

In comparison to Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen wearing a dark olive green colour short jump-suite for her safari look. She has worn boots and carried a pouch bag. Jacqueline has left her hair open and work black sunglasses. Jacqueline has applied nude makeup. She is standing in front of beautiful scenery, with two elephants in the background, completely enjoying her safari.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's 'Bharath Ane Nenu' Was Her Debut In Telugu Industry; Check More Trivia

Also Read | Kiara Advani Or Jennifer Winget: Who Carried The Floral Outfit Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.