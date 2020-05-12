Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez's Lockdown Music Video Is About Unrequited Love; Watch

Salman Khan has been stuck at his Panvel farmhouse due to the coronavirus lockdown with his family and actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping him company too. Salman Khan had previously released a song called Pyar Karona which has received over 9 million views on Instagram. Now, the actor has released yet another single titled Tere Bina which features Jacqueline Fernandez too in the music video. Check it out below -

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan's movies to witness Diwali BO clash?

Tera Bina music video

Still from Tere Bina music video

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

Tere Bina music video features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez romancing each other in the remote areas of his Panvel farmhouse. In the music video, the two go for horse rides and car drives, also indulge in a candlelight dinner and swim together as they fall deeper in love with one another. A shocking revelation is made during the end of the music video where it is revealed that the sweet moments shared between Jacqueline and Salman during it were actually Salman's memories. The music video is unique in a way as it ends on a tragic note.

Also read: 'Tere Bina': Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez song shot fully at farmhouse; Watch teaser

Salman Khan has voiced the song while also directing and acting in the music video. The song reportedly had a crew of only three members including Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman also recently made a public statement where he revealed why Tere Bina was made. Check it out below -

Also read: 'Light chali gayi', says Salman Khan as he shoots 'media interview' at Panvel farmhouse

About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched Pyaar Karona and now, we are launching Tere Bina.

Also read: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez make special announcement in farmhouse interview, watch

Also read: Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan: Actors who own expensive designer shoes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.