Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Glimpses Of How She Spent Her 'fav Day', See Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez says that Sunday is her favourite day in a recent Instagram post. The actor has shared glimpses of all that she did through her favourite day of the week and the list consists of some of the most fun yet calming things. Read along to take a look at all the things the actor did through her favourite day.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Into New Apartment Formerly Owned By Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Jacqueline Fernandez shares how she spent her Sunday

Fernandez took to her Instagram on February 7 to share a series of pictures which featured how she spent her favourite day of the week i.e Sunday. The actor expressed how Sunday is a day that she looks forward to as she gets to do some of her most liked activities. The first picture was of Jacqueline petting a horse as she donned the gear, which conveyed that she started her day with horse-riding.

Followed by this, the next picture was of a coffee mug and then two of her pet cats. The sixth picture was of a bunch of flowers, seventh featured one of her cats amidst the flowers and the eight was of a flower vase with the setting done. The last picture she shared was of a zoom call with her team or friends.

For caption, Jacqueline wrote “Sunday! My fav day!!” followed by a rainbow, flower and smiley emoji. The picture has been liked over 954k times since it was shared. The comments also have some major love for the actor, take a look here.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A 'flaming Hot' Photo, Says She Is 'born To Glow'; Fans React

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Jacqueline was last seen on screen in the 2020 Netflix Original movie Mrs. Serial Killer portraying the role of Sona Mukherjee. The movie was directed as well as written by Shirish Kunder while Farah Khan Kunder bankrolled the project. The movie also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina and newcomer Zayn Marie Khan.

The actor will be next seen on screen in the movie Attack, which is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand followed by Cirkus. In 2022, she will be seen in the Farhad Samji movie Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Poses As A Ballerina, Announces Next Project 'She Rox Life'

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shares 'adorable And Cute' Picture Because 'it's The Weekend'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.