Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A 'flaming Hot' Photo, Says She Is 'born To Glow'; Fans React

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is setting the internet on fire with her latest Instagram picture. On Monday, January 25, the diva, took to her official Instagram handle to share a ‘flaming hot’ picture of herself with fans online. The photo has created a tremendous buzz online with many appreciating the chic look of the actor. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘flaming hot’ photo

In the picture shared by her, Jacqueline can be seen glamming things up donning a hot red gown. The off-shoulder ensemble features a plunging neckline and striped detailing in the front. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, the actor chose to accessorise her look with tiny diamond earrings. However, her makeup adds drama to her bold look.

Perfect eyeliner and rustic makeup are aptly accentuating her look with a pinch of bold red lips. Highlighted cheeks and silky straight hair rounds up her entire look. While sharing the photo, Jacqueline wrote that she is ‘born to glow’ after describing her look as ‘flaming hot’. Check out the picture shared by the actor:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen appreciation in no time. While some called her ‘beautiful’, many others found her look ‘stunning’. Heart and fire emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her commenting section. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online.

In another recent photoshoot, Jacqueline turned a ballerina and gave fans a glimpse of her flexibility. Donning a white body-suit, the diva opted for various ballerina postures which stunned fans. While sharing the photo, the diva asked fans to ‘Remember who you are’ and also added that ‘Together We Rise’. Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the crime-thriller film Mrs Serial Killer. Essaying the role of a serial killer, the diva starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the film. She is now all set to a part of Lakshya-Raj directed action-thriller Attack. The actor will share the screen space with Ajay Devgn and John Abraham in the film. Apart from this, Jacqueline also has projects like Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Bachchan Pandey lined up for her.

