Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Pole Dancing Skills In These Pics And Videos

Bollywood celebrities find different ways to keep themselves fit and active. While some practice pilates and sweat it out at the gym, others practice yoga. Similarly, actor Jacqueline Fernandez also indulges in yoga and pole dancing in order to stay fit and active. The actor shares a lot of pictures and videos on her Instagram account which proves the actor loves pole dancing. These pictures of Jacqueline Fernadez's pole dancing prove that she is a pro at balancing.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was introduced to pole dancing and pole fitness during her film A Gentleman. The actor was said to be fascinated by this physical activity and she decided to install a pole inside her home. Since then, the actor has been into pole fitness and shares some of her balancing moves on the internet.

While shooting for her film Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez managed to impress the entire team. In the song Chandralekha, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen showing off her pole dancing skills.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in a Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer. The actor is currently prepping for her role in the movie Attack, along with actors Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, like John Abraham's other patriotic films.

