Milind Soman Does 'new Fav' Superman Pushups, Floors Wife Ankita With His Charm; Watch

The 'Iron Man of India' is well on his way to becoming the 'Superman of India' as well with his passion for fitness evident throughout his social media updates. Supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman posted a video and a picture of himself doing what he described as "superman pushups." In his post, Milind wrote that this exercise is his current favourite and that he needs to "build more explosive power."

He captioned the post, "Next step Superman pushups ! Need to build more explosive power 😃 my new favourite, will get better 💪💪💪 .The hair helps of course 🤣🤣🤣 #love #keepmoving #neverstop #pushups #live2inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #loveyourself."

Have a look:

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar who also shares his passion for fitness couldn't help but praise his stunning looks in the video. She commented on the post saying that even though he's doing something stupendous, he has managed to look 'so charming'. Fans of the actor were stunned and swept off their feet with the interesting workout and also asked him for guidelines.

Have a look:

Earlier last month, Milind Soman had suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news being spread around regarding the novel disease.

“So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let’s not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered,” Milind had written on Instagram.

“Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation,” the 54-year-old had added.

