When Jacqueline Fernandez Ruled The Internet With Her Stunning Portrait Pictures

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is now reportedly exploring her acting venture in the South Indian film industry. The model turned actor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Aladin and since then she continues to impress fan not only with her acting ability but also with her scintillating moves.

Apart from this, she always makes heads turn when it comes to making fashion statements. Her Instagram is filled with quirky posts that feature the diva posing in various frames. Here is a compilation of the Jacqueline Fernandez’s stunning pictures in portrait frames.

In this picture, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen, leaning on what appears to be a bridge. The diva has donned a black ensemble. The actor has kept her look simple with minimalistic makeup. Tiny earrings are used as an accessory to complete her look. The picture sees Jacqueline Fernandez gazing mother nature. Wavy hair left open rounded off her look for this picture.

Here, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen in a quirky look. The diva has worn a white striped shirt. A brown cloth is wrapped around her head like a turban. In the photo, the diva can be seen gazing straight in the camera.

The diva has accessorised her look with statement earring on one side. The other side is completed with a sunflower earring. Smoky eye makeup, winged liner and nude lips complete the look of the diva.

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a yellow ensemble for one of her photoshoots. The tube body-tight dress features balloon sleeves and polka dots. The diva has accessorised he look with golden hoops and rings on her hands.

Minimalistic makeup, winged eyeliner and glossy lips rounded off her makeup for this look. Her sleek hair is tied in ponytails with strands of hair left open to caress her cheeks. The diva can be seen posing while holding a white flower in her hand.

Jacqueline Fernandez won the hearts of many with her white formal ensemble. Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a monochrome picture that features her wearing a white blazer which is worn over a crisp waist jacket and trousers. The actor has accessorised her look with a choker wrapped around her neck and bracelets on her wrists. Minimalistic makeup with winged eyeliner and hair left open completes this portrait of Jacqueline Fernandez.

Few other pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez in portrait frame:

