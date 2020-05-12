Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Dazzle In This Throwback Post

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have been quarantining at their homes. Celebrities have also been sharing various throwback posts reminiscing a time when coronavirus was not even a mere thought. The latest one to join the list is fashion designer Manish Malhotra and here is what he is remembering on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dressed in Manish Malhotra gowns

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been sharing several throwback posts lately. He took to social media to share a post featuring Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He even shared a small memory about the click.

Kareena Kapoor is dressed in a golden blouse and a dark coloured skirt avatar. Karisma Kapoor is seen donning a golden skirt and shimmery green blouse. While Alia Bhatt looked like a dream in the golden gown. All three of them sported bold eye makeup with minimal jewellery.

One cannot ignore Manish Malhotra at the back while the ladies are posing for the camera. While talking about the same in the caption, Manish Malhotra added that he is indeed “Posing with the most amazingly talented favourite girls”. Recalling the shoot for which he designed the outfits, Manish Malhotra said that this shot was a part of the magazine cover shoot celebrating his 25-year-journey in the industry.

Manish Malhotra’s throwback post featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

