Jacqueline Fernandez's Sun-kissed Photos That Are Unmissable; Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry in a very short span of time. The actor has come a long way ever since her appearance in debutant movie, Aladin and is swarmed with movie offers. Some of the most memorable movies of Jacqueline Fernandez include Kick, Race 3, Judwaa, Dishoom, Murder 2, Housefull 3, Housefull 2, and Brothers. The actor has also received several accolades for her performance in movies.

Apart from her acting chops, the actor is also known for her fashion sense and style. Jacqueline Fernandez is an avid social media user and she constantly updates her fans about her daily activities. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, the actor has shared several sun-kissed photos, and fans have been going gaga over the pictures shared. Have a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture with a goat kid and captioned the adorable post with, ''My friend Jenny!''. The actor flaunted the sun-kissed look along with the goat kid which made her look strikingly unique. The kid can be seen trying to nibble on her and fans found the post shared to be absolutely adorable. Have a look at the series of photos shared by the actor:

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the moment when she shared the promotion of her film, Mrs Serial Killer to be released on the OTT platform, Netflix. The actor can be seen sporting in a casual home avatar. Jacqueline Fernandez looked splendid with no-makeup. Check out the sun-kissed photo shared by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Mrs Serial Killer is directed by Shrish Kunder and co-produced by Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder. The movie features Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina. The crime-thriller movie got released on the first of May on Netflix. The movie also features Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie, who made her acting debut with the movie. Jacqueline Fernandez essays the role of Sona Mukerjee and Zayn Marie essays the role of Anushka Tiwari.

The Murder 2 actor has graced the glossy several times. The actor shared the picture during the festive season of Christmas. The actor can be seen flaunting a white ruffled off-shouldered dress in the picture. She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair open in the picture shared by Jacqueline Fernandez. Check out the sun-kissed picture shared by the actor.

