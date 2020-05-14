Pooja Hegde's Unique Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Summer Date

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Farhad Samjhi's Housefull 4 and will next be seen again in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan. Pooja has several other projects in her pipeline. The actor, apart from being known for her stellar performances, is also popular for her fashion sense and style. With all that said now, here are some of Pooja Hedge's photos in unique hairstyles that are perfect for a summer date:

Pooja Hegde's hairstyles

Pooja Hegde is an avid social media user. The actor recently took it to her Instagram and shared her new short wavy curls amid lockdown. Check out the post here:

With stunning pictures, Hegde exactly knows how to keep her fans entertained. The actor can be seen donning a black dress and a bouffant ponytail. Have a look:

Pooja Hegde loves to sport different kinds of outfits and hairstyles. The actor shows fans how to channel any hairstyle with the utmost ease. Here she can be seen sporting a fierce look in a sleek ponytail with middle partition.

This post shared by the actor has gained massive likes and fans loved the way she rocked the saree look. Pooja Hegde can be seen choosing a low bun hairdo with middle partition. The low-bun with a mid-partition hairdo makes a perfect companion to go with a saree.

