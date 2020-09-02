Jacqueline Fernandez Tests Negative After 2 Members From Shoot Crew Test COVID-19 Positive

Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday evening took to her social media handle to inform that she has tested COVID-19 negative after two members from the shoot crew tested positive. In a statement released on her Instagram story, Jacqueline thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for all their help and guidance in the matter.

STATEMENT

Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance.

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in her upcoming film Attack. The film also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The filming began in January 2020 and the shooting had to stop due to the Coronavirus crisis. On August 11, which is Jacqueline's birthday, Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced Kick 2 and the actor in no time gushed to express excitement for the same. Warda Nadiadwala revealed that the script for Kick 2 was locked at 4 am and the film will star Salman Khan and Jacqueline in lead roles. Replying to Warda Nadiadwala's tweet, Jacqueline wrote, "Can't wait my Warduuu for Kickkkk 2."

