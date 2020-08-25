Jacqueline Fernandez Is Excited To Share Her Spiritual Experience At An Online Event; Read

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From before the lockdown period, Jacqueline has always made sure to give the fans a hint of whatever she if up to amidst the lockdown and keep them entertained. During the lockdown period, Jacqueline Fernandez was staying with Salman Khan and a few of their other friends in Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. However, Jacqueline has always been seen doing something productive even when she was far from home, and inspiring fans to do the same. From painting to song releases, Jacqueline covered it all. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share how excited she is for her upcoming online event. Read.

Jacqueline Fernandez super excited for her upcoming online event

On August 25, 2020, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a post on her official Instagram handle as she talked about her upcoming online event. The event is Ananda Sangha’s" Change. Transformation Awaits". The event will take place on September 5, 2020, and September 6, 2020. As Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of herself talking on the issue, she captioned the post, “Super excited for this online event!! Thanks for giving me this opportunity to talk about my experience! Love you guys!! All those interested in creating a change from within I’ll see you there!! LINK IN BIO @narayanishurjo108 @mumbaiananda @anandasanghaindia”.

In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be heard saying that "the more successful she became, the less spiritual she became". She said that every day she kept thinking about what does she have to do on that day and it was becoming very stressful. But, the actor said that the funny part was that the more and more she was becoming stressed, the lesser she was gaining.

Jacqueline then says that one can live their lives and achieve their goals and do everything they want, and also go through their ups and downs, but they have to do it in accordance to good values. She said that ultimately a person will realise that good values and peace of mind is what becomes the most important thing for him/her. Jacqueline Fernandez concluded by saying that spirituality is the purpose of life.

