Jacqueline Creates Short Film On 'eventful Experiences'; Salman Shares It With The World

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a little film that is based on her experiences in the lockdown time. Jacqueline Fernandez has been staying with Salman Khan at his farmhouse in Panvel for a while now. She can be seen enjoying the beauty of nature and its various elements by doing a few adventure activities. The short film was also shared by Salman Khan and has been receiving a lot of love ever since.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fun movie

Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a little film which was a collage of many unique experiences that she had in this quarantine season. The video begins with her getting out of the bed and enjoying the sunrise. She can then be seen greeting the animals like cows and dogs who have been living right outside the house. She can also be seen writing a quarantine diary while she sips on her morning coffee. Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen giving people an account of how stunning nature and everything about it is.

She strolls through gardens, hugs the dogs, observes the butterflies while simply appreciating the small things in life. She can also be seen trying to climb a coconut tree with the help of a professional. She also puts on her cowboy boots and gives the horse a bath before having a ride on it. The soothing background music makes the viewer calm down and live the moments with her. She can also be seen doing other small things like drying off her clothes and reading a book while munching on a snack. She ends the film with the picture of a crescent moon as she relaxes after a beautiful sunset.

The short vlog by Jaqueline Fernandez was also shared by Salman Khan while he gave her the credits. In the caption for the post, he has written that it is a film by Jacqueline Fernandez. Have a look at the video from his Instagram here.

