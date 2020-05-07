Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures With Other Celebs You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin in 2009. Since then, she refused to look back and worked in numerous successful films. Fernandez is also quite popular on social media and keeps posting photos and videos regularly to engage with her followers. She keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures with her co-stars and details of her upcoming projects. We have compiled some of her snaps with other celebrities that you must check out.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram photos with celebrities

Jacqueline Fernandez collaborated with Badshah for an upbeat song, Genda Phool. She shared various pictures with the ace rapper on her social media handles. Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's photos also feature Asim Riaz. He was a finalist in the latest season of the television reality show, Bigg Boss. She worked with him in a music video of Mere Angne Mein. Here are some BTS photos from the shoot.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a great bond. They keep posting photos of themselves on social media. Have a look at some of them.

