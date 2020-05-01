Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Brothers' Had Biggest Opening In UK? Read More About The Film

Jacqueline Fernandez's film Brothers follows the story two estranged, street-fighting brothers, who square off against each other in a mixed martial arts tournament. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Brothers marks the first onscreen association of Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Here are some facts about the movie, you probably had no idea about.

Brothers' Trivia

Akshay Kumar plays the role essayed by Joel Edgerton and Siddharth Malhotra plays the role essayed by Tom Hardy from the movie, Warrior.

Sidharth Malhotra had to gain over 10 kgs for the role in order to match up to Akshay Kumar's physique.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar said it was the toughest role he has ever done.

Akshay Kumar's look was inspired by local Catholic boys of Bandra, as the actor is seen sporting a Jesus Christ Tattoo on his shoulder and a Cross on his hand. Reportedly, the film's crew had researched on this, as to how the locals dress up and kinds of tattoos they sport.

Brothers managed to make a business of Rs.52.08 crore in its opening weekend in India.

Brothers is the 2nd Highest Weekend Grosser of the year. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with Rs 102.60 Crores, holds the record of top weekend grosser of 2015.

Reportedly, Hollywood actor Daniel Bernhardt was cast in this movie as the fighter named Max Potter, however, his role was uncredited.

Siddharth Malhotra had to gain 7-8 kilos in just two months to play the role of a boxer in the film and then had to lose it rapidly for his then next flick, which made his mother concerned about his health.

Kareena Kapoor made a special appearance with the song, Mera Naam Mary Hai in this movie.

Brothers had the biggest opening of any Indian movie in the UK.

