Badshah Praises Jacqueline Fernandez, Says He Learnt A Lot From Her During 'Genda Phool'

In a recent interview with IANS, rapper Badshah spoke of his new single Genda Phool. He also shared his experience of working with actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Badshah claimed that he learnt a lot from her.

Badshah speaks about Jacqueline

Badshah shared with IANS that it was fun working with Jacqueline Fernandez. He said that he learned a lot from her and called her one of the most hard-working professionals that he has worked with. He also revealed that people have complimented them a lot and said that they looked good together on the screen.

Badshah talked about the cinematography of the music video. He said that he and his team had the concept of the video clear in their minds. He knew about the colours, the dance, the red and white sari to the alta that was needed for the video. He said the director Sneha Shetty and his team sat down and know what to do.

Badshah said that the audience loved the element. People have made tutorials on the internet to help people achieve the same look that the ladies have on the video. Badshah added that he is proud that we're able to take the beauty of cultural ethnicity and also managed to present it.

The rapper is immensely proud of the song Genda Phool and its success. He revealed that the response was phenomenal and that they expected the audience to connect to the song. He also talked about how the song has attained a kind of virality that they did not expect at all. He claimed that the Bengali diaspora particularly liked it. The response on TikTok along with its performance on Youtube, Radio, TV and streaming platforms made him excited.

Source: Badshah's Instagram

