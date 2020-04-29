Salman Khan Catches Jacqueline Fernandez Clicking His Gym Pic 'chori Chori Chupke Chupke'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been spending her time in the lockdown away from Mumbai city and living in Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. The actor was reportedly supposed to enjoy her stay at Salman Khan's farmhouse only for a few days but had to extend her stay as the coronavirus lockdown was extended. Now, as evident by both Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernadez's social media posts, it can be said that the two actors are enjoying their time away from the city. Now, the Kick actor Salman Khan has posted a photo on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he is indulging in a sweaty workout. Check it out below -

Jacqueline Fernandez's sneaky click of Salman Khan

In the photo, a sweaty and shirtless Salman Khan can be seen working out and behind, Jacqueline can be seen clicking her photo. Jacqueline can be seen in all smiles as she clicks Salman's photo sporting workout clothes. In the caption, Salman Khan wrote that Jacqueline was clicking his photo 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', which is also the title of one of his films which released back in 2001. Salman also wrote that Jacqueline too has one of the photos from the same workout which she will be posting on Instagram soon.

On the other hand, actor Salman Khan has recently released his single song Pyaar Karona. The song is being loved by Salman's ardent fans immensely and is serving as a message for people to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the song below -

