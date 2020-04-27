Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Hilarious 'Quarantine Production' Of Video Call Amid Lockdown

Bollywood stars have been doing all they can to keep their fans entertained through their social media updates while amid nationwide lockdown. Kick actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also posted a hilarious yet relatable video of herself trying to set up a video call with her friend, celebrity hair and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil. She shared the rib-tickling video as 'a tale of 2 technologically challenged 30 somethings' as she captioned it, "Quarantine Productions! Coming soon!!".

Have a look:

Read | Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez steals the show with her vicious side

The hilarious video was liked and commented on by her fans and followers and also a few celebs. Kriti Sanon couldn't help but laugh at the totally relatable video call situation that Jacqueline made a video of. She has reportedly been staying with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family at his farmhouse in Panvel under lockdown.

Read | Jacqueline Fernan somethings trying really hared during lotest Instagram post

In a recent interview with a national daily, Jacqueline shared her concerns about her parents' well being and said that she wished to be with them during these trying times. She also revealed that her parents had been equally worried about her as she stays alone in India.

Jacqueline shared that the lockdown restrictions have prevented her from being there for her ageing parents who have been by her side in her vulnerable moments. Meanwhile, the Genda Phool star has been keeping herself busy with indoor activities, updates of which she shares with her fans through social media. The actor has been entertaining her fans by sharing memes and workout videos through her Instagram account.

Have a look:

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez to feature in a special track for Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'?

Read | After Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez talks about battling depression

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.