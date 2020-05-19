Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Genda Phool': Here Are BTS Moments Of The Song You Need To See

Genda Phool is composed by Badshah and is also sung by the rapper and Payal Dev. The music video features actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah and was released on March 26 this year. The track received a phenomenal response. This music video is the first collaboration between Jacqueline Fernandes and Badshah.

On March 29, the rapper shared a vlog on his YouTube channel which features several remarkable moments during the shoot. Check out the full video below.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Nushrat Bharucha In Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Genda Phool

Badshah and Jacqueline's quips

Throughout the video, the two are seen sharing various hilarious moments together. One of these scenes include Badshah and Jacqueline crooning to the lyrics and he stops to listen to Jacqueline singing. He then tells her that she is a good singer and he stopped midway to listen and they chuckle about it.

Make-up room

You can see Jacqueline Fernandes is in the make-up room with her crew and the make-up artist. You can see them talking about her makeover during the shoot. They then discuss whether she should get the Bengali look done, with the wavy hair. Jacqueline then gushes in a sherlock-style hastened conversation about how her make-up should be done and what'd look better.

This part is both hilarious and gives an insight on Fernandes' skills in make-up. She also says that for the purple she should keep the wavy hair throughout the sequence where she is going to wear the purple saree. Jacqueline's attention to detail and the amount of work she puts into her look is very impressive.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Discloses One Of Her 'greatest Superpowers' In Life; Check It Out

Wrap-up of the shoot

At the near end of the Vlog, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez while wrapping up the shoot, express their excitement. Jacqueline can be seen stoked about the release and how it is going to be 'killer'. The actor also expresses her gratitude on the collaboration and also jokes about giving her the opportunity to wear 2-3 sarees throughout.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Tara Sutaria Look Stunning In The Sequined Sarees; See Pics

Upcoming films

As for upcoming films, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. The movie stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead roles, The action-thriller is reportedly inspired by real-life events. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020.

IMAGE CREDITS: GENDA PHOOL BTS VIDEO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.