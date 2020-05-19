Jacqueline Fernandez And Nushrat Bharucha In Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood divas know how to make heads turn with their stunning looks. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, to off-duty looks, they do not shy away from experimenting and trying out new styles. They shell out major fashion goals with their voguish attires and inspire their fans to follow them for the latest trends. Bollywood actors have always been show-stoppers at major red carpet events and they continue to slay with their sartorial choices.

During the summer season, celebrities prefer mostly soothing and bright colours. Moreover, buttoned dresses have gained immense popularity these days. Bollywood actors have been stealing the limelight with their impeccable fashion looks while they are up to the mark in following the latest trends. Similarly, divas including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha are slaying in their yellow-shaded similar dresses. Take a look at their photos.

Nushrat Bharucha's looks

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha leads the pack when it comes to experimenting with fashion looks. She has set her social media on fire with her stunning summer looks. From donning floral printed dresses to quirky denim shorts, she is setting goals for the season.

A few years ago, she shared a photo while wearing a bright yellow mini dress on her official Instagram handle. Featuring a plunging V-neckline, it has a knot at the neck. Nushrat Bharucha is flaunting her well-toned waist in the body-hugging outfit. Moreover, her dress features large buttons which hints that 90s looks are back in fashion. For a complete look, the actor kept her highlighted hair loose, sported earrings, and opted for minimal makeup.

Jacqueline Fernandez's look

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez also donned a similar-looking dress for a brand commercial video on Instagram. She shared a video of herself wearing a yellow-shaded strappy dress. Featuring slit and buttons up the waist, Fernandez’s outfit is giving summery vibes. For a complete look, she has tied her hair in a high ponytail, accessorized hoop earrings, and a gorgeous pendant. Take a look at her outfit.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Sun-kissed Photos That Are Unmissable; Check Out

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Poker Face Poses To Take Cues From

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha's works

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in Netflix’s original film, Mrs Serial Killer alongside Manoj Bajpayee. It opened to mixed reviews. The actor has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack in her pipeline, which also stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. She has Hansal Mehta’s Chhalang and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s Hurdang in her kitty.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Pranked By John Abraham; Watch 'Race 2' Bloopers

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif Rock Ruffled Dresses, Give Style Goals To All

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.