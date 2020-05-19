Jacqueline Fernandez And Tara Sutaria Look Stunning In The Sequined Sarees; See Pics

Manish Malhotra is a celebrity designer and one of Bollywood's most favourite too. From signature sarees to his ethnic outfits, stars love running to him when it comes to designing the best outfit for them. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Manish Malhotra's signature sarees. Check out who nailed the saree look better:

Jacqueline Fernandez or Tara Sutaria: Who nailed the saree look better?

Jacqueline Fernandez

A few weeks back, Jaqueline Fernandez was spotted in Manish Malhotra's signature sequin saree. The actor looked exceptionally gorgeous in that outfit. The Sri Lankan beauty draped the sequin yellow saree in a Bengali style. She paired her saree with a silver sequin blouse that went perfectly with her yellow saree.

Jacqueline Fernandez went for a loud makeup look to go with her outfit. Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a glossy pink lipstick that went perfectly with her eyeshade. Jacqueline Fernandez paired her outfit with gold earrings. For the hair, Jacqueline Fernandez tied her hair in a pony and side-parted the flicks that made her look stunning.

Tara Sutaria

Debutant Tara Sutaria was also spotted in the same saree as Jacqueline Fernandez. Tara Sutaria's gorgeous saree is known as Manish Malhotra's Metallic silver saree. Tara Sutaria wore her metallic saree, with a one-strip silver blouse which matched the colour of her saree. She accessorised her outfit with a bead necklace and rings.

Tara Sutaria went for a minimal makeup look and highlighted her sharp cheekbones and her eyes. She opted for a nude lipstick shade that contrasted her metallic outfit. For the hair, Tara Sutaria opted in letting her honey-coloured streaks open, parting it in the middle.

Both the actors, Tara Sutaria and Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in their outfits and styled it in different ways. While Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a heavy makeup look, Tara Sutaria focused on highlighting her sharp and pretty features. For accessories, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a pair of earrings to accessories her outfit while Tara Sutaria went for a simple bead necklace. Jacqueline Fernandez styled her saree with a sequin blouse while Tara Sutaria went for a simple silk blouse.

