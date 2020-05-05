Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Dishoom', Watch It Here

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most famous celebrities in Bollywood who kick-started her acting journey with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2009. The Kick actor refused to look back since then and has worked in many successful films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Dishoom among others.

Speaking of Dishoom, the 2016 flick, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Varun Dhawan in the lead role was an action-comedy film. The film helmed by Rohit Dhawan is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The story of the film revolves around two policemen, Kabir and Junaid, who are totally different from each other but have to go onboard on a mission to the Middle East to rescue Viraj, a leading cricketer who has been kidnapped. Let’s have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s best moments from the film, Dishoom.

Jacqueline Fernandez best moments from Dishoom

Where to find the real culprit?

In this scene, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham & Varun Dhawan are in search for the real culprit behind the kidnapping of the cricketer, Viraj. While doing so, the three enjoy each other’s company and have a good time. Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan keep on cracking their jokes. Watch this John and Jacqueline’s fun conversation from the film.

Jacqueline is very polite

This scene is when Jacqueline Fernandez steals the cell phone of a man who is involved in the kidnapping of the cricketer. Then while the interrogating session she is acting very cutely and has a hilarious conversation with the cops. In this scene, Jacqueline also tells the interrogating cops that she is polite. Watch the scene here!

Jacqueline takes naughty selfies with John

This is a scene where Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Jaqueline Fernandez are in a truck and John is fast asleep. While Jacqueline gets irritated from John, Varun Dhawan tells her that he was not that arrogant before he faced a heartbreak. Then, Jacqueline steals John's phone to send naughty selfies of her with John Abraham to his girlfriend after she comes to know that his girlfriend cheated on him. Watch this hilarious scene from Dishoom here.

