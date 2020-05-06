Jacqueline Fernandez's Pictures With Her Mother Are Too Adorable To Miss

Jacqueline Fernandez hails from a family of artists in Sri Lanka. Jacqueline Fernandez is half Sri Lankan and half Malaysian. Jacqueline Fernandez's mother comes from Malaysia and the actor is known to share a pretty close relationship with her mother. The actor has admitted in many interviews that she misses being away from home and misses her mother the most.

She often shares pictures with her mother on her Instagram account and mentions how much she misses her. Here are some adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo that prove they share an extremely close bond.

Jacqueline Fernandez pictures with her mother

A few days back, Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with her mother on the occasion of her mother's birthday. In the adorable picture, Jaqueline Fernandez's mother was seen feeding her dear daughter. In the caption, Jacqueline Fernandez mentioned that she wished to be with her mother during the quarantine.

Another bunch of pictures actor Jaqueline Fernandez shared on her Instagram was from the time she spent some quality time with her mother. Some pictures were from they were partying together while some were from when she spent time with her mother. Jacqueline Fernandez also shared pictures with her mother from when they were vacationing together in Switzerland. Jacqueline Fernandez's mother also accompanies her daughter while promoting her film, sometimes.

Professionally, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix movie Drive. The actor will now be seen in the movie Attack, along with actors John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The action thriller film is supposed to be based on true events.

