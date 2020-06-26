Jacqueline Fernandez's Philanthropic Work That Made Her Win The 'Humanitarian Award'

Jacqueline Fernandez, the popular face of the Bollywood industry, has been awarded the International Humanitarian Award. She has been appreciated with this honour for her impressive work in India and worldwide. Jacqueline Fernandez received this award at the second annual Asian Voice Charity Awards. The 31-year-old actor-model is a part of a campaign launched by Habitat for Humanity India. Jacqueline Fernandez has dedicated this respectable award to 'Habitat for Humanity', an international charity fighting poverty.

Jacqueline said in her acceptance speech that, “I would like to thank Habitat for Humanity and receive this award on behalf of them. Working with them for the last five years has really opened my eyes and has given me the opportunity to help so many people live with dignity, by giving them homes to live in.” Jacqueline Fernandez added to it and stated that, “I work in an industry where my co-stars are called heroes, but to me, you guys are the real heroes”.

Jacqueline Fernandez's philanthropic work for the people affected by the floods-

After the heavy floods that affected residents of Kerala in the year 2018, Jacqueline Fernandez had taken a step forward to support these families. Not only she did some personal donation, but also, in addition, she mobilised her fans to contribute towards relief measures. To support in the rebuilding of Kerala, Jacqueline Fernandez travelled to Aluva in January 2019 for "Habitat for Humanity India". The event 'Jacqueline Builds Edition II' was organised to build homes with flood-affected families, along with volunteers from all walks of life. Jacqueline Fernandez reached out to other Bollywood personalities such as Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Remo D'Souza, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor, who also presented their solidarity to the movement by signing bricks; which committed as a symbol of a strong foundation.

Formerly in the year 2016, Jacqueline Fernandez also visited Chennai to initiate the first Jacqueline Builds, in response to the floods in Tamil Nadu. The Kick actor worked along with 150 volunteers from corporate groups and schools across India, to construct homes with families who were affected by the floods. Jacqueline Fernandez was an active participant in spreading awareness and wakefulness about the campaign and fundraising for the relief intervention.

