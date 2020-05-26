Jacqueline Fernandez Channelises Her Inner Artist Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pictures

While being quarantined on a Panvel farmhouse, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted reconnecting with nature and her inner artist. The Bollywood actor is pursuing her hobby of painting and using her time productively amid Coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures of her painting as she celebrates mother nature and the hope of a better future.

Donning a striped t-shirt, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen expressing her beautiful imagery. The photo sees the actor sitting on the barren earth as she paints on a canvas. The diva has paired her t-shirt with blue jeans. Minimalistic makeup and accessory rounds off this casual look of her. Hair tied in a neat pony completes this look of Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor shared the picture “The time is now”.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s picture here:

In another picture, shared by her of the same day, Jacqueline Fernandez expresses her need for a manicure. The photo focuses on the diva's hand which is soaked in colours. Jacqueline Fernandez has inspired fans to pursue their hobbies amid the lockdown. This attempt of the Kick actor is much praised by her fans who have filled her post with appreciatory comments. Have a look at the picture here:

Here, Jacqueline Fernandez can be smiling as she poses for this picture. One hand on her chin and other holding paintbrushes sum up this artsy photo. Sitting on the ground, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen staring straight in the camera. Check out the picture here:

What is next in store for Jacqueline Fernandez?

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen essaying the role of Sona Mukherjee in Netflix’s crime-thriller Mrs Serial Killer. Helmed by Shirish Kunder, along with Jacqueline, the digital movie features Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

She will next feature in Lakshya Raj Anand directed action-thriller movie Attack. The movie will also star John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a hostage crisis which is inspired by true events. The movie is theatrically scheduled to release during the Independence Day weekend, however, Coronavirus pandemic has hindered the global production. The release of the movie may be postponed.

