Jacqueline Fernandez's 'rise And Shine' Pictures Are Taking The Internet By Storm

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to keep her followers updated on how her quarantine has been going so far. She posted pictures from her workout session where the lighting was on point. She also indicated through the caption that the pictures were taken in the morning light. People can be seen loving the pictures as they have mentioned in the caption for the post.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s stunning pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez has lately been spending time at Arpita farmhouse in Panvel along with her close friends Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur, amongst others. She has been spending time with nature while also shooting videos and taking time out to relax. Jacqueline Fernandez recently posted a few pictures on her official Instagram handle.

In the pictures posted, she could be seen posing in a workout outfit with a pair of tights and a sleeveless crop top. The pictures had been taken through a video call facility as the icons on the screen indicate. She could be seen leaning forward looking at the camera while she kneels on the floor.

In the second picture posted, she can be seen getting closer to the camera, giving people a better view of her face. Morning sunshine can be seen falling over her through the window behind the actor. The natural and gorgeous picture has minimum light as it gives out a silhouette effect. In the caption for the post, she has asked her followers to rise and shine with the sun. Have a look at the pictures from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram here.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been getting a lot of appreciation from her followers in the caption for the post. People can be seen complementing her fitness while also talking about the natural beauty that she possesses. One of the many people to comment on the post has been actor Maniesh Paul, who has written the words, “Holy Moly” expressing how stunning the pictures are. A number of other people have also written how gorgeous she looks even with such minimalistic details. Have a look at the comments put up on Jacqueline Fernandez’s pictures here.

