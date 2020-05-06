Jacqueline Fernandez Has THESE Hilarious Moments In Housefull 2

Housefull has been one of the most successful multi starrer films in Bollywood. The sequel of the film stars Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the pivotal roles. Every actor in the film is super hilarious with their perfect comic timing in the comical situations. Jacqueline Fernandez also had some of the most hilarious moments from the movie Housefull 2.

Jacqueline's funny moments

John Abraham visits Jacqueline’s house for the first time:

Jacqueline’s father in the film, played by Randhir Kapoor is trying to find a millionaire groom for her daughter in the film. When she meets John Abraham's character as her potential groom, he starts showing off his leather clothes and talks about his seats which are made of real tiger skin. Jacqueline works as an animal’s supporter in the film and she gets super angry, thereby unleashing her own pets on him, making the scene super funny.

Jacqueline gets fooled

Another scene from the movie, when both the couples get stuck on an island. In the search of food, John and Akshay found a resort to the opposite end of an island. While returning they just get two apples for the Jacqueline and Asin and tries to impress them how they get worked up and search food for them because they love them.

Jacqueline Fernandez's role in Housefull franchise

Jacqueline Fernandez had a guest appearance in the first film i.e. in Housefull. In Housefull 2, and Housefull 3, she plays the lead. Released in 2016, Housefull 3 is directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid Khan. The film stars Lisa Haydon, Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Jacqueline. While the first two movies were loved by the audiences, the third movie did not become as popular among the masses despite having a typical Housefull plotline of complicated situations with a large ensemble cast. Check out the trailer below.

