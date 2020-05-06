Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Have Been Rated Low By IMDb; See List Here

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. She has delivered a few hits while there were others that did not work quite well with the audience or the critics. Here are a few films featuring Jacqueline Fernandez that have been rated very low by the much-trusted website, IMDb.

Jacqueline Fernandez's films rated low by IMDb

Race 3

Race 3 was a drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a family that has a criminal background and has been planning their next heist. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza while the story was written by Shiraz Ahmed. Race 3 starred actors like Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film has been given only 2 stars out of 10 by IMDb.

Drive

Drive was a romantic drama film released in the year 2019 on Netflix. The plot of this film revolved around a group who pull off a heist with a lot of planning. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and the plot was based on a novel by James Sallis. Drive featured actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. This film has only been given 2.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

A Flying Jatt

A Flying Jatt was an action comedy film released in the year 2016. The plot of the film revolved around a Jatt from north India who fights crime and protects the people with his extraordinary powers. The film was directed by Remo D’Souza who also contributed to the story of the film. A Flying Jatt starred actors like Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones in pivotal roles. This Bollywood film has been given a 3.2 out of 10 by IMDb.

Roy

Roy was a drama film with a dash of mystery released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around a filmmaker and a thief who fall in love with the same woman. The film was directed by Vikramjit Singh who also contributed to the story of the film. Roy starred actors like Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has only been given 3.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: BalajiMotionPictures)

