Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Pranked By John Abraham; Watch 'Race 2' Bloopers

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies like Race 2, Roy, Judwaa 2, Murder 2, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Aladin, Drive, and many more have left the audience highly entertained. One of Jacqueline Fernandez's movies that stirred quite a reaction from the audience was Race 2. Listed below are some of Jacqueline Fernandez's Race 2 bloopers that you simply cannot miss.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Race 2 bloopers that you cannot miss

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham were shooting for the song Party On My Mind. Just then, choreographer Ahmed Khan and John decided to play a prank on Jacqueline and make her a bakra. The YouTube video below showcases an awkward Jacqueline as John reaches her and proposes the idea of licking her neck.

Both Ahmed and John get in a deep conversation about licking Jacqueline's neck. On the other hand, an awkward and puzzled Jacqueline tries to get away each time John tries to get close to her. Together, John and Jacqueline took multiple takes of him licking her neck.

To add to the fun, Ahmed even tried to enact the scene with John. Finally, Ahmed asked Jacqueline if she did not want to do the scene and she shyly denied doing the part and spoke of her finding it very weird. Later on, both John and Ahmed burst out laughing leaving a very grossed out Jacqueline.

Fernandez explains later on as to how she was puzzled with what was going on and was wondering how she would get away from the scene. She was surprised to see the crew being okay with John licking her neck.

Another video below showcases the cast of Race 2 reciting their lines and having fun on the sets of the film. The video begins with Deepika and John's scene where they recite the lines and the papers fly away. The next scene showcases Deepika, John and Saif Ali Khan's scenes.

The three recite the lines and give each other looks. Jacqueline and Saif go up next and they end up cutting the act with Fernandez rolling her eyes. Other scenes showcase Deepika and John forgetting their lines.

On the other hand, Saif and John make jokes. Deepika and Jacqueline change their dialogues and burst out laughing. The bloopers overall showcase funny and candid moments of the various actors. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Race 2 came out in the year 2013. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor & Ameesha Patel. Watch Race 2 bloopers below.

