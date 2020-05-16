Jacqueline Fernandez Invites People To Dance From Home In Disney+ Hotstar's 'Home Dancer'

Jacqueline Fernandez has invited everyone to join Disney+Hotstar’s online dancer competition Home Dancer. While she is the face of this unique competition, Karan Wahi will be seen as the host of the competition. This show gives dance lovers a unique opportunity to dance from the comfort of their homes. Read further ahead for more details:

Jacqueline Fernandez to be the face of 'Home Dancer'

Disney+ Hotstar, India’s one of the most used streaming platform, has come up with a unique competition. Jacqueline Fernandez is set to be the face of this first-of-its-kind online dance competition titled Home Dancer, while Karan Wahi will be hosting. The pilot episode will be premiered on May 25, 2020, and the streaming giant is all geared up to motivate dancers amidst the lockdown. Fernandez and Wahi have taken to their social media handles and shared a video link to urge their fans to join this ‘dance-from-home’ competition.

Details of this can be found on the official site of Hotstar. There are several rules that the dancers need to follow in order to get selected. Karan Wahi posted a video on his Instagram where he was seen moving his sofa to make room for his dance floor. He captioned the video saying, “Sofa hatao, jagah banao, aur talent dikhao... Disney+ Hotstar ka naya show #HomeDancer is here. 1. Upload your dance videos. 2. Ban Jao famous home dancer. 3. Jeeto lakhs, ghar baithe baithe. Kyunki ab har floor, dance floor!” Fernandez also posted a video, where she was seen humming a song and moving to the rhythm of it. She then asked her fans to bring out their inner dancer and join Home Dancer.

The rules of this competition are simple, said the actor. She further said one has to upload their dance videos. Then they have to become famous as a home dancer. The third step, according to her, is to win lakhs of rupees from dancing at their homes because every floor is a dance floor now.

