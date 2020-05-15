Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Pictures With Her Makeup Artist, Shaan Muttathil

Jacqueline Fernandez manages to look effortlessly beautiful and the credit goes all to her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil. Fernandez has trusted him to be her go-to makeup artist for years now. The actor's Insta account is loaded with their pictures together. Listed below are some of her best pics with Shaan Muttathil.

Jacqueline Fernandez's best pics with her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil

Jacqueline Fernandez has several pictures on her Instagram with her makeup artist, Shaan. The actor has had him do her makeup for films, photoshoots and any major projects she works on. Shaan Muttathil is also known to have worked with actors like Diana Penty, Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda, and many more.

Fernandez is known to not only have Shaan as her makeup artist but the two also share a great bond. Fernandez and Shaan are seen on multiple occasions spending time and having fun. Shaan is also seen on most of the events with multiple celebrities.

