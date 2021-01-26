Jacqueline to make Hollywood debut, to star alongside Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria

Following the footsteps of other Bollywood stars who are making a mark in the Hollywood industry, actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to star alongside Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Marcia Gay Harden, Leonor Varela, Margherita Bua among others in the upcoming anthology feature, Women's Stories. According to Deadline, the actress will be a part of the film called Sharing A Ride that will be helmed by Leena Yadav. In the film, the actress will feature the opposite transgender model Anjali Lama. Consisting of six segments, the film will be directed by female directors from across the world and will also have an ensemble star cast.

Jacqueline Fernandez to make Hollywood debut

The first film Unspoken and will be directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi. It stars Italian actress Margherita Buy. The second one will be called Lagonegro and directed by Lucia Puenzo. It features Eva Longoria. The third segment is titled Elbows Deep and will be directed by Catherine Hardwicke. It stars model and actress Delevingne, Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, and Jasmine Luv.

The film will be shot extensively all across the world in countries like Italy, India, and the U.S. They will range in genre from drama to comedy, docu-drama to animation. Andrea Iervolino, President and founder of Iervolino Entertainment, issued a statement to Deadline and said, “It gives me tremendous pride to collaborate with such an astounding ensemble and to help deliver a message larger than the film itself. It’s important for us that this be done on a global scale, which is why we’re shooting, very carefully and safely, in Italy, India, and the US.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle and gave a teaser of her next project — She Rox Life. While she didn't mention much about what it exactly is, the bio under the handle says, "You glow differently when you’re actually happy". In a new photoshoot for the project, Jacqueline turned a ballerina and showed her fans some beautiful, graceful flexible ballerina postures. "Remember who you are.. coming soon! Together we rise.. coming soon!”

