Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Year-end 2020 Post With A Trippy Photo; See

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share a year-end 2020 post. She shared the post with a simple caption. She has a massive fan following on Instagram and never fails to entertain fans with her posts. Have a look at her Instagram post below.

Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez photos below -

In the post, Jacky looks beautiful and can be seen wearing a black coat and captioned her post by writing ‘2020’ with a black heart emoji. The post went viral and gained numerous likes and comments from fans in no time.

Earlier, Jacqueline shared a Christmas post. In the post, she can be seen in a white dress that had black polka dots on it. She completed the look with a black belt and pearl earrings. She was holding a bunch of roses in her hand and captioned the post by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Fans were left in awe seeing the cute, but pretty picture of the actress.

The actress is winning hearts and slays in all her looks. About two weeks ago, she shared a mirror selfie from her workout session. In the picture, she was wearing a black spaghetti and black joggers. She wore white sports shoes and hair was tied up in a ponytail. One can see treadmills and a dumbbell stand of two racks in the background. She captioned the post saying that everybody tells one to be themselves and then they judge them.

More about Jacqueline Fernandez -

Jacqueline Fernandez predominantly works in Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Aladin in 2009. Her breakthrough film was in the film Murder 2 that marked as her first commercial success. She was seen in many films such as Housefull 2, Race 2 Kick, Judwaa 2 and others. She was last seen in the 2019 film, Drive. She played the lead role in the movie along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Bachchan Pandey, Dancing Dad, Humari Shaadi and many more.

