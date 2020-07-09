Jagdeep's Demise: Dharmendra Pays Tribute To The Veteran Actor With A Throwback Video

The demise of legendary actor Jagdeep who has more than 400 films to his credit, has left everyone shattered. While the actor has worked with many actors in his career, his rapport with Dharmendra was unmatchable. Veteran actor Dharmendra who has worked with the late actor in films like Sholay’, Soorma Bhopali, and more, penned his heartfelt tribute on social media while mourning over the tragic loss of his dear friend.

Dharmendra mourns the demise of Jagdeep

Dharmendra who was devastated to know about the news, shared a post on Twitter and wrote that he is getting to hear bad news one after the other. After losing all his close friends, the actor wrote that he lost another gem of a person. He offered prayers to the departing soul of the actor. Apart from this, Dharmendra shared a small clip from one of his films with the actor in order to remember his iconic work and recall all the good memories he spent with him during the shooting of the film. In the short clip, Dharmendra playing the role of Aman who helps Jagdeep who can be seen essaying the role of Chhote Babu.

https://t.co/QZGSYBcXo4 ....tum bhi chale gaye ....sadme ke baad sadma..... Jannat naseeb ho .....tumhein 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 9, 2020

Apart from Dharmendra, several other stars also paid homage to the late actor by pouring their condolences on social media. Actors like Shatrughan Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar are a few to name who paid tribute to actor Jagdeep.

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. The actor, real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well.

Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay that garnered him widespread popularity. He also played memorable roles in Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna as Salman Khan's father. Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist. He is survived by two sons – Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey.

