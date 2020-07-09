Jagdeep Passes Away: Emotional Johny Lever Says, 'would Try To Copy Him'

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeeep passed away on July 8, 2020, aged 81. Jagdeep gained his popularity for his comic avatars onscreen. Bollywood actor Johny Lever paid his last respects to Jagdeep and also spoke to the paparazzi about him.

ALSO READ | Jagdeep Passes Away At 81; Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute To The Veteran Actor-comedian

Johny Lever pays his last respects to Jagdeep

While talking to the paparazzi after the veteran actor's last rites were performed, Johny Lever spoke about how whenever he would work with him, he would try to copy him. He also added that he was grateful to have goten an opportunity to work with him.

Johny Lever further spoke about how Jagdeep would always talk about several good things and also about the industry. He further added that he learnt a lot from Jagdeep too. Johny Lever further added that Jagdeep is an ''irreplaceable treasure in cinema''. He said that when people would exit theatres, they would come out repeating Jagdeep’s dialogues.

ALSO READ | Veteran Actor & Comedian Jagdeep Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Take a look at the post here:

Johny Lever also took to social media to talk about the influence of Jagdeep in his life. The comedian wrote, “My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep Bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family”.

ALSO READ | Jaaved Jaaferi's Father Jagdeep Passes Away; Ajay Devgn, Fans Offer Condolences

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. The actor, real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well.

Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay that garnered him widespread popularity. He also played memorable roles in Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna as Salman Khan's father. Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist. He is survived by two sons – Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey.

ALSO READ | Jagdeep's Funniest Scene As Soorma Bhopali In 'Sholay'; Watch

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.