Jahnvi Kapoor Had An Epic Reply When A Fan Asked, 'You Want To Have A Kid?'; See Here

Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor has been spending quality time at home amid the lockdown with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. From cooking some dishes to watching series and films with her sister, the two are surprising fans each day with their quarantine shenanigans on social media.

Jahnvi Kapoor who often treats her fans with some gorgeous pictures of hers, recently left one of them intrigued with the caption of her latest post. If that was not enough, Jahnvi Kapoor also made an interesting revelation that she would certainly like to have a kid in the future.

Jahnvi Kapoor had an epic reply for a fan under her latest post

Jahnvi Kapoor took to her social media to share a lovely picture of herself wherein she can be seen giving out an intense gaze. Along with her hoop earrings and wavy locks, she looked like a sight to behold with her beautiful eyes stealing the show. But it was Jahnvi Kapoor's caption which was super cryptic and had immediately grabbed the attention of the fans. Jahnvi Kapoor had captioned the post saying, 'Here's looking at you, kid.'

One of the fans was immediate to enquire about this mysterious 'kid'. The fan commented asking Jahnvi Kapoor, 'Who's the kid? You want to have a kid?' to which the Dhadak actor had an epic reply. Jahnvi Kapoor replied with an immediate 'yes' to the question asked by the user.

The Gunjan Saxena actor left all her fans in splits with her hilarious reply. One of the fans had a hilarious request for the actor and asked her to 'adopt them'. Another fan also left an endearing comment under Janhvi Kapoor's reply saying that she already has a kid, referring to her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Take a look at the Dostana 2 actor's post and her reply to the fan.

Jahnvi Kapoor along with father and sister tested negative for Coronavirus

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also left an all hearts emoji for the actor under the lovely post. Recently, Jahnvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter account and revealed that he, as well as both his daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, has been tested negative for coronavirus. It had earlier been reported that three of the staff members from Boney Kapoor’s residence had tested positive for coronavirus.

Boney Kapoor also mentioned in his tweet that his family had also been spending time in quarantine after his staff was diagnosed with coronavirus. Take a look at his tweet.

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

