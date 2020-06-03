Janhvi Kapoor's presence online has had quite an effect on the masses. The actor had well-entertained her 8.4M fan followers on Instagram. The Bollywood actor is widely appreciated for her style and beauty. Janhvi, who is geared up for the year with multiple projects in her kitty, has often charmed fans with her variety posts on Instagram. Listed below are some of Janhvi Kapoor's undeniably beautiful looks in these outfits styled by Mohit Rai.

Janhvi Kapoor looks undeniably beautiful in these outfits styled by Mohit Rai

This is one of the best looks put up by Mohit Rai. Actor Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in the above red saree and opted for a sleeveless blouse. The embellished saree enhanced her looks and flawless skin.

The Dhadak actor chose to keep the look simple with no accessories and a simple hairstyle. She kept her hair open with her statement loose curls and a nude makeup look. Mohit Rai is always widely spoken of when it comes to styling Bollywood beauties. The stylist has done quite a wonderful job while styling Janhvi Kapoor.

This is another stellar look put up by Mohit Rai. The look showcases Janhvi Kapoor in a simple yet elegant blue cut out dress. The asymmetrical dress is one-shouldered and has a cut to her waist.

The dress also has ruffles to the end. Janhvi Kapoor's hair was kept open with her statement loose curls and a nude makeup look. She also wore delicate bracelets and earrings. Kapoor completed her look with a pair of simple nude fringe heels.

Janhvi Kapoor looks undeniably beautiful in this multicolored outfit. The stunning nude and strapless blouse at the front perfectly fits her at the right places. Kapoor wore a statement and a heavy neckpiece. The floral and mixed print outfit well went on Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor's hair was kept open with her statement loose curls and a nude makeup look. The beautiful look had multiple pictures of Janhvi, including her close up shots.

In other news, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film, Ghost Stories. She will next be seen in Bollywood movies like Takht, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi Afzana.

