Janhvi Kapoor Finds Old Phone, Shares Unseen Gems Including Sridevi & Boney Hugging; See

It has been roughly two years since the tragic demise of actor Sridevi. Since then, the late actor's photos frequently pop up on her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor's social media. Recently, the latter shared a series of photos from her old phone gallery.

Janhvi Kapoor posts a throwback picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

In a trip down memory lane, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from her old phone gallery. However, among all the pictures, what drew attention was onewhich featured her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The late actor had her arms wrapped around her husband while they looked on a scenic seascape.

Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sridevi donned a white shirt, printed jeggings and carried a bag on her shoulders. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun and she had sunglasses on her head. Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, was dressed in a denim blue shirt and dark blue jeans along with a hat. The picture looks as if it was taken sneakily from behind without the couple knowing and probably Janhvi herself was behind the camera.

There were other pictures and videos in Janhvi Kapoor's post as well which she captioned as "Found my old phone, found some fun memz". In one of them, she was dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song Ore Piya while in another she posed with her sister Khushi Kapoor. There were also pictures of her standing in front of a monument with her back to the camera, a picture with Manish Malhotra and a one where she held a bunch of roses.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to post on the occasion of what would have been her parent's 24th wedding anniversary. In a black and white picture, the late Sridevi could be seen posing with Boney Kapoor and the two happily smiled at the camera with their arms around each other. Take a look:

In May, Janhvi Kapoor had posted another photo of Sridevi where the late actor was holding baby Janhvi in her arms. In another emotional post, she had written how she could still smell her late mother in her dressing room. See the posts here:

During a recent interview with a daily portal, Janhvi Kapoor was asked which is her favourite Sridevi song. Janhvi replied that all the songs from Chandi and Mr India were her favourites.

