'Jai Gangaajal' Actor Krishna Kaurav Opens Up About His Struggles And Future Projects

Krishna Kaurav in a recent interview opened up about his struggles to become an established TV actor. He says that being a theatre actor helped him learn the nuances of acting and performing on stage. His only issue was a steady income. During his initial years in Mumbai, he had to take a hiatus of two years to earn. He took up a job at a bank to overcome his financial shortcomings.

Despite his initial struggles and the cancelling of his film, he kept steady on his focus to become an actor. He further added that he went on to act in a few movies, but they did not see the light of the day. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast. He is often posting about his workout routines on social media. The actor regularly shares glimpses about his life and roles through his Instagram account.

Who is Krishna Kaurav?

Krishna Kaurav hails from a middle-class family based in Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh. He started doing theatre back in his hometown itself. He made his acting debut in 2016 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Jai Gangaajal. He has done various shows in Lucknow. He has also appeared in crime fiction shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol. He later went to appear in Soch... Ek Full Stop on the OTT platform Rapchee Originals. The show is about a married couple and their stuggles in the life. The show is produced by TK Entertainment. Watch the trailer of the show here:

Krishna Kaurav has appeared in Beehad Ka Baghi on MX Player. He is all set to appear as Harish in Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. The show will air on Star Plus. He idolises the late Irrfan Khan and also follows Naseerudin Shah and Om Puri.

Also Read | Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Spend Valentine's Day Apart; Latter Adds A Quirky Post On IG

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Jai Gangaajal' Had Some Memorable And Iconic Dialogues

Jai Gangaajal - a powerful sequel to 'Gangaajal'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of SP Abha Mathur, a strong-willed woman. Jai Gangaajal takes place thirteen years after its predecessor Gangaajal starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The movie deals with issues of corruption and power politics.

Also Read | Sarah Jane Dias Explains Choosing Web Shows Was Her 'choice', Says 'OTT Is Future'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.