Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Jai Gangaajal' Had Some Memorable And Iconic Dialogues

Priyanka Chopra worked in the movie Jai Gangaajal in the year 2016. The plot of the action drama movie is about a newly appointed senior inspector (Priyanka Chopra) who finds herself against very powerful goons. She even finds people from her department turning against her. The movie was a sequel to the 2003 film Gangaajal which featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Directed and produced by Prakash Jha, the film also has him portraying a major role in the film. The other actors in the film include Kiran Karmarkar, Manav Kaul, Ninad Kamat, Murali Sharma, Rahul Bhat, Ayush Mahesh Khedekar, and others. Take a look at some of the iconic dialogues from the film Jai Gangaajal.

Iconic dialogues from Priyanka Chopra starrer Jai Gangaajal

Aaj samaaj mein uski izzat hoti hai joh kanoon todhta hai ... lekin main uski izzat karti hoon joh kanoon todhne waale ko todhta hai Aapke apradhon ki itni sangeen filein hai mere paas ... kam se kam saat baar phansi par latkaongi aur ek sau terah saal ki jail Jab khaki ka rang sahi ho na ... toh chahe usse mard pehne ya aurat ... tum jaise namardon ko chutki mein uski aukaat dikhai deti hai Keechad ko dhone ke liye saaf pani ki zaroorat hoti hai ... gande pani ki nahi

Masti se jeena hai toh kabhi apna image banne hi mat do ... bada mushkil hota hai dhona Jab ek aam majboor aadmi police ka bare mein soche ... toh usse bharose aur mazbooti ka ehsaas hona chahiye Jis vardi ko aap rakhail samajhte hai ... wohi vardi aapko arrest karegi ... aur kheenchkar le jayegi us hi janta ke samne jiske power ka aapne balatkar kiya hai

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Her role as Aditi Chaudhary in the film was lauded by the critics and also gained her appreciation from the worldwide audience. She will reportedly be next seen in We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Her production, Paani, also received several accolades at the recent National Film Awards.

