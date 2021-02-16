Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Spend Valentine's Day Apart; Latter Adds A Quirky Post On IG

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Valentine’s Day 2021 away from each other. As they missed each other on this special day, they shared their feelings with their fans on social media. After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared their feelings for each other on Valentine’s Day, Priyanka also shared a photo of her with a special Valentine gift from her husband.

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day surprise

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this stunning photo in which she can be seen sitting on the couch and surrounded by numerous red roses along with several candles lit all around the room. She can be seen wearing white coloured nightwear with an overwhelming expression on her face as she sat in front of the red roses she received from Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

In the caption, she mentioned Nick Jonas and stated how she wished that he was there with her instead of "just a couple of roses" to which Nick Jonas responded how there were just a couple of roses with a smirking face emoji. Many fans took to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram and added how this adorable gesture melted their hearts while some others wished that they could trade lives with her. Rest all others dropped in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to depict their love for both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Let’s glance through some of the reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post:



As Priyanka Chopra was in London on this Valentine’s day for her work commitments, she posted this beautiful photo of her and Nick Jonas and wished him on Valentine’s Day 2021. In the caption, she wrote how he was her Valentine forever and stated how much she loved him. This post left all their fans and friends awestruck and in no time, the comment area was overflowing with love and adorable compliments.

