Sarah Jane Dias Explains Choosing Web Shows Was Her 'choice', Says 'OTT Is Future'

Sarah Jane Dias made her OTT debut back in the year 2017 essaying the role of Meera in Karan Anshuman’s sports-drama Inside Edge. Ever since then, Sarah has impressed fans playing vivid roles, the recent one being in the political drama Tandav. Now, in her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor candidly spoke about her decision for joining OTT platforms.

Sarah explained that she is all for the ‘avant-garde’. She loves to try new things and has never been afraid to go where no one else would dare. Hence, being a part of web shows were no brainer for her. Sarah also expressed that OTT’s have taken the game to the next level with the vivid range of content and she is ‘incredibly proud’ to be a part of it.

According to her, choosing the digital platform wasn’t a choice for her, it was a natural step that she took as an actor. Now, after several years Sarah feels privileged to be in the position, she has reached. In the same interaction, Sarah also slammed those who have the perception that actors who don’t get films join OTT.

For her Sarah, such people will always remain naysayers and can never think forward. As per her view, anybody who has slightly forward-thinking might have known that OTT is the ‘future’. According to Sarah, people who think otherwise have always been looking at the digital platform from a pessimistic point of view. ‘Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film role’, she added.

Sarah shares the same view for people who talk about actors who join projects on TV. Even before OTT, when people would opt for TV, there were many who would think that people who join TV, do not get roles in movies. Sarah explains that it is ‘small thinking’. She concluded by saying that if people knew what was happening in the world, people might have known better. On the professional front, Sarah Jane Dias was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s political web show Tandav alongside Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia and more.

