Jai Mummy Di Trailer Released, Here Are Some Initial Fan Reactions

Bollywood News

Jai Mummy Di trailer has been officially released and fans have expressed their emotions on social media. Read ahead to know the plot and initial reactions

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
jai mummy di

The trailer for Sunny Singh’s next film just released and it is a quirky comedy-drama. The film stars Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in lead roles. The couple is madly in love with each other, however, they are faced with an unfortunate dilemma. Their mothers Laali played by Supriya Pathak and Pinky played by Poonam Dhillon are at a constant quarrel with each other. The couple must go against all odds to avoid igniting a war among the two mothers.

Also Read | Jai Mummy Di Movie Poster Released By The Lead Actor Sunny Singh; Take A Look

JAI MUMMY DI TRAILER - fan reactions

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Doga Shares Pictures From Sets; Sunny Singh Shares His Avatar

In the trailer, it is shown that Laali and Pinky were really close and inseparable friends. However, due to an unknown conflict, the two best friends are currently focused on demeaning one another. The mothers plan on getting their children married to separate people on the same day. The lovers must tackle their obstacles and get out of this tricky situation.

Also Read | Ujda Chaman Week 1 Box Office Collection Starring Sunny Singh

The film is directed by Navjot Gulati and is expected to release on January 17, 2020. This will be Navjot Gulati’s directorial debut, the film also features a reprised version of Jaani Tera Na. Here are some of the fan reactions to the trailer.

Also Read | Ujda Chaman Fame Sunny Singh Has A Secret Girlfriend? Here's What You Need To Know

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
