Jai Mummy Di Trailer Released, Here Are Some Initial Fan Reactions

The trailer for Sunny Singh’s next film just released and it is a quirky comedy-drama. The film stars Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in lead roles. The couple is madly in love with each other, however, they are faced with an unfortunate dilemma. Their mothers Laali played by Supriya Pathak and Pinky played by Poonam Dhillon are at a constant quarrel with each other. The couple must go against all odds to avoid igniting a war among the two mothers.

JAI MUMMY DI TRAILER - fan reactions

In the trailer, it is shown that Laali and Pinky were really close and inseparable friends. However, due to an unknown conflict, the two best friends are currently focused on demeaning one another. The mothers plan on getting their children married to separate people on the same day. The lovers must tackle their obstacles and get out of this tricky situation.

The film is directed by Navjot Gulati and is expected to release on January 17, 2020. This will be Navjot Gulati’s directorial debut, the film also features a reprised version of Jaani Tera Na. Here are some of the fan reactions to the trailer.

Wow bhai mast trailer — Being rahul pillay (@Beingrahul6) December 12, 2019

#JaiMummyDi Trailer Talk - All the markings of Luv Ranjan's brand of conflict-fuelled rom-com, which has become something of a genre itself: https://t.co/WOlZBvpLZ0 #Jaimummyditrailer pic.twitter.com/qfOQKzZvmg — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) December 12, 2019

Amazing trailer. Wishing you a great success. 👍 #JaiMummyDi — Sanmaya Shrivastava (@SanmayaOfficial) December 12, 2019

Ye Aaya Hatke... Mogambo aur Gabbar Ki Story!! @Navjotalive sir makes his directorial debut with this light-hearted romantic comedy... Watch it in cinemas from 17th January onwards! @TSeries #JaiMummyDi https://t.co/RLy8NnYcnm — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) December 12, 2019

Jai Mummy Di, Jai Mummy Di Kudi Di te Jai Mummy De Munde Di... 🥳💃🕺🥳 — SURINDER SINGH  (@surinderin) December 12, 2019

Wow finally you are back poonam ji — Rupesh Jha (@rupeshjha07) December 11, 2019

