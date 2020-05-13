'Its a great responsibility': Jaideep Ahlawat on playing lead role in 'Pataal Lok'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to don the cap of a producer and make her digital debut with her upcoming series Paatal Lok. The series starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead has been grabbing a lot of attention on social media with its intriguing trailer. Jaideep who is over the moon about playing the lead in the crime drama opened up to a local media outlet about the responsibility of playing the main lead.

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about playing main lead in Paatal Lok

The Raazi actor who will be seen essaying the role of police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, can’t stop gushing about his role in the series. An elated Jaideep reportedly said that working as a lead in such a big project is an amazing feeling. Doing the main lead also comes with a great responsibility as one is representing a lot of people. Jaideep also reportedly said that the writers and director have put so much hard work and faith on the project, which increases the responsibility on the shoulder of the actors to perform better on screen.

Jaideep also sang praises for the forthcoming series and pinned high hopes with the project. He reportedly asserted that he was in awe of the storyline ever since he was given the script. Adding, Jaideep reportedly confessed that this is the kind of show he wanted to be a part of. And now since he is a part of the show and playing the lead, the feeling is beautiful.

Furthermore, the Commando actor also reportedly spoke about his role in Pataal Lok and revealed that his character is a vulnerable person who is on his journey of self-discovery. He reportedly stated that Hathiram Chaudhary is a policeman who is struggling with certain questions related to his life. From his personal relationships to problems at his work, he is fighting many obstacles and trying to prove himself. Adding, Jaideep reportedly concluded that Hathiram is a vulnerable person who meets many interesting people through his journey of self-discovery.

