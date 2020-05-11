'Paatal Lok' Producer Anushka Sharma Introduces Characters From Her Series

Anushka Sharma has not been seen in films for a long time but her production house Clean Slate Films is making its debut in the web-space arena. Clean Slate Films will be starting its web series journey with the series Pataal Lok. This series will release on May 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Anushka Sharma has been promoting the show on all her social media platforms and has managed to generate a lot of hype for the web series. The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted the character introductions video of the stars from Paatal Lok. Check out the Paatal Lok character introductions below.

Paatal Lok's character introductions

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram on May 11, 2020, and shared two character introductions on her Instagram. In the posts, she introduced Inspector Hathi Ram and in the second post, she introduced a journalist who goes by the name Sanjeev Mehra. Take a look at her character in detail below.

Sanjeev Mehra

In this character introduction video, we are introduced to the character of Sanjeev Mehra from Paatal Lok. Sanjeev Mehra will be seen going up against the white-collar people who are trying to destroy the nation for their benefits. Sanjeev Mehra is played by Neeraj Kabi who has been seen in films and series likes Hichki, Laal Kaptaan, and Sacred Games. In the teaser of Paatal Lok, Sanjeev Mehra is seen as a highly decorated journalist who knows how the county runs. But due to a sudden paradigm shift in power, he is asked to leave his job. He then takes it upon himself to start a war against the people who did him wrong and with the war will try to bring out the truth of the citizens.

Hathi Ram Chaudhary

In this character introductions video, we are introduced to the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary. It is speculated that he is the lead character of the series. The character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary has been played by actor Jaideep Ahlawat who has featured in a number of films like Raazi and Baaghi 3. In the teaser, it can be seen that Hathi Ram Chaudhary is an inexperienced police officer who has to prove himself as being rightful. He is alone and wounded by the bad guys in this neo-noir web television series.

