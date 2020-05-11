Anushka Sharma Shares New Spine-chilling Teaser Of Her Series ‘Paatal Lok’

Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films is making its debut in the web-space with the series Paatal Lok which will release on May 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting the show on social media as she has been making a number of posts to keep fans hyped. The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted a teaser for Paatal Lok which introduced its lead character inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. Check out Paatal Lok's latest teaser below -

Paatal Lok new teaser

The new teaser showcases the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, who is speculated to be the lead character of the series. The character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary has been played by actor Jaideep Ahlawat who has featured in a number of films like Raazi and Baaghi 3. A trailer for Paatal Lok was recently released on YouTube which has garnered over 2.5 million views in a few days.

Image courtesy - Anushka Sharma Twitter

The trailer for the series showcases a spine-chilling synopsis revolving around a conspiracy of murder. The high profile case is given to Jaideep Ahlawat's character who is a hardened Delhi cop. Hathi Ram Chaudhary will reportedly go through a series of unnerving and horrifying events in the series which will disclose deeper conspiracy which will put the character on a treacherous path of discovering the 'Paatal Lok' i.e the criminal section of the society.

Paatal Lok is designed by Sudip Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi andGul Panag in important roles. The series has been produced under Anushka Sharma's production house in partnership with her brother Karnesh Sharma. The nine-episode series will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020.

